DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – A fall dish that is easy to make with quick cleanup! Melanie Cedargren, Founder and Owner of The Spicy Olive, shared her recipe for pork chops with apples, brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes.

In addition to the fresh ingredients, she uses their September flavors of the month: Red Apple Balsamic Vinegar and Garlic Olive Oil! These flavors will be 10% off all month long.

Cedargren lines a baking sheet with tin foil and coats it with their garlic olive oil. She then lies down her pork chops, coated in their garlic olive oil and Roasted Garlic Champagne Mustard. She coats her veggies and apples in the balsamic, mustard, and olive oil and spreads them around the pork chops.

One pan can feed multiple people and provides many nutrients with just a simple clean-up: take the tin foil off the tray, and throw it out! Fast, easy and clean!