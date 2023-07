DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new restaurant is opening! The Foundry, Dayton’s newest rooftop restaurant and bar is opening on top of the AC Hotel.

Chef David Belknap shared a taste of what their menu might look like with their flavorful Reuben sandwich! Made up of house smoked pastrami, scarlet sauerkraut, Swiss, caraway-mustard aioli, and rye toast, this dish is one you won’t want to miss!

