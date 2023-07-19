DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Saturday, August 5, Five Rivers MetroParks will be hosting the Small Farm & Food Fest!

According to MetroParks Education Coordinator Rick Musselman, the festival will take place at Carriage Hill MetroPark from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event’s main focus is to educate about and celebrate healthy eating, supporting local and sustainable living.

There will be food trucks, a pop-up farmer’s market and many educational talks on topics such as beginning beekeeping, home brewing and much more!

