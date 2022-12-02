DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lace up your skates and put on your coat because the Five Rivers MetroParks Ice Rink is now open!

Lauren Lemons with Five Rivers MetroParks joined us to talk about the MetroParks Ice Rink at RiverScape.

According to Lauren, the ice rink is the perfect place to make memories with your family because it’s fun for all ages!

With the assistance of skate helpers, children and non-experienced skaters can enjoy the rink. People that aren’t too familiar with the ice can also take ice skating lessons throughout the winter.

For more information about the ice rink, click here or watch the video above!