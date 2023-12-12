DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT)– With families coming to the Miami Valley for the holiday season, keeping everyone of all ages entertained may be a challenge. Five River MetroPark’s Lauren Lemons visited Living Dayton previewing their most popular event, the Ice Rink!

Warm up in the Comfort Tent, Presented by Butler Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing, located near the Café at the MetroParks Ice Rink. This insulated tent features festive lighting, family-style seating options and is kept at 70 degrees to help provide comfort on even the coldest and windiest of days. You can warm up at the MSD Warming Zone as you wait to pick up your skates or in between figure 8’s on the MetroParks Ice Rink!



Details:

Dec. 22 – Jan. 5

Sun. See Holiday Hours Mon. See Holiday Hours Tues. 11 AM – 8 PM Wed. 11 AM – 8 PM Thurs. 11 AM – 8 PM Fri. 11 AM – 10 PM Sat. 11 AM – 10 PM

Jan. 6 – Mar. 1

Sun. 1 PM – 5 PM Mon. 4 PM – 6 PM Tues. 4 PM – 6 PM Wed. 4 PM – 6 PM Thurs. 4 PM – 6 PM Fri. 4 PM – 10 PM Sat. 11 AM – 10 PM

Special Holiday Hours

Opening Day (Nov. 24) 11 AM – 10 PM Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) 11 AM – 5 PM Christmas Day (Dec. 25) CLOSED New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) 1 PM – 8 PM New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) 11 AM – 5 PM Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15) 11 AM – 5 PM President’s Day (Feb. 19) 11 AM – 5 PM

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!