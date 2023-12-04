DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Get hungry! Let’s Eat Food Truck rolled into the Living Dayton kitchen and shared some delicious dishes to fill you right up!

Specializing in tasty comfort food, Katrina Taylor and Carl Johnson shared their loaded fries, and flavorful tacos.

Their fries are topped with smoked chicken, jalapenos, barbeque sauce, nacho cheese, and French-fried onions. They shared their pulled pork tacos covered with pickled red cabbage and barbeque sauce.

The fish tacos start with a warm flour tortilla and have golden fried fish, topped with a house made southwest slaw, and finished off with a secret sauce.

