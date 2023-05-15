DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — May is National Foster Care Month and Montgomery County Children Services is looking for new foster families!

According to Craig Rickett, associate director at Children Services, the center averages around 700 children that are in need of foster homes.

For National Foster Care Month, Children Services has set a goal of finding 100 new foster homes! Are you interested in fostering? The center holds monthly informational meetings on how you can get started.

In order to foster, you must be a minimum of 18 years old and have a safe and secure home. Your home will have to be assessed and you must undergo training that is covered and provided by Montgomery County.

The next informational meeting will be held on June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Haines Children’s Center.

For more information about Montgomery County Children Services, click here.