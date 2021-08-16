Finding a Courthouse Square Christmas Tree

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Courtney from Downton Dayton Partnership. They are on the search for a tree for the holiday for Courthouse Square!

The ideal tree is approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other types of evergreens will be considered if they are grand and stately.

The tree must be located on the nominee’s property in the front or side yard with clear access to the tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

Miami Valley residents who believe they have the perfect tree can nominate it by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, ext. 221, or email turner@downtowndayton.org.