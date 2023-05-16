DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a new activity this summer? Try out yoga with Day Yoga Studio and find your zen.

With classes of all different kinds, Day Yoga can help you get toned and get relaxed at the same time! According to Bronwen Owsley with Day Yoga, it’s the perfect mind and body workout.

Interested in trying it out? Day Yoga is offering a class pass that is good for 30 classes this June, July and August.

You can grab a pass for $199 until June 30 by clicking here.

Watch the video above to see the Living Dayton team try out their yoga skills!