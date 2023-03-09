DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a job in the education system? The Dayton Area Education Job Fair is taking place this weekend.

Marion Stout with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center shared what you can expect from the job fair.

According to Marion, attendees should dress appropriately because on-the-spot interviews may be conducted. Attendees should plan to bring at least 30 copies of their resumes because 30 districts will be there!

School districts will be hiring for all kinds of positions like administrators, teachers, cooks, custodians and more.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Montgomery County Learning Center North.

