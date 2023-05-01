DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Tipp City Partnership is hosting its upcoming Mom Shop Hop on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tasha Weaver with Downtown Tipp City Partnership and Saba Haas, owner of Bitty Bee’s Kids, shared details on how shopping local can also help find the perfect gift for your mother!

Featuring a variety of shopping and dining opportunities, and more than 20 locations throughout downtown Tipp City area. From gently used books in the Tipp City Public Library’s outdoor book sale to the toys and games from Topsy Turvy Toys’ sidewalk sale, you’re sure to find something for yourself, or for your mother!

In addition to delicious dining and drink options available downtown on a daily basis, meals will be available from food trucks El Buen Taco and Show Dogs Hot Dogs.

