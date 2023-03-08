DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Spring is upon us and the Sweet Spring Marketplace will soon be here to help you find the perfect item for Easter or Mother’s Day!

Nicole Swani from Singapore Seahorse Coin Jewelry joined us to share everything you can expect from the Sweet Spring Marketplace.

The Sweet Spring Marketplace will take place from March 11 to 12 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. Nicole said the event will feature over 80 local top-notch vendors.

Nicole said there will also be an appearance from the Easter Bunny!

For more information about the Sweet Spring Marketplace, click here.