CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a new craft but need a little help? AR Workshop in Centerville offers DIY classes where you can leave with a finished product!

Ann Puckett with AR Workshop joined the Living Dayton team to share all the different kinds of classes they offer.

Perfect for a ladies’ night out or even a date night, you can choose from classes involving blanket knitting, candle making or even crafting your own home decor.

Ann said all these crafts are customizable and easy to do!

For more information, click here or watch the video above!