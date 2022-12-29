DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eric Gagliano joined the Living Dayton team virtually to talk about saving money in 2023!
With New Year right around the corner, Eric said you should consider the 2023 savings challenge! Make your goal to save $2,023 — or $5.05 a day, $38.90 a week or $169.00 a month.
Here are some tips to help you save:
- Create a dedicated savings account
- Set up a direct deposit
- Skip expensive daily coffees
- Trim grocery bills back
- Reconsider your streaming services or subscriptions
*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*