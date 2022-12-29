DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eric Gagliano joined the Living Dayton team virtually to talk about saving money in 2023!

With New Year right around the corner, Eric said you should consider the 2023 savings challenge! Make your goal to save $2,023 — or $5.05 a day, $38.90 a week or $169.00 a month.

Here are some tips to help you save:

Create a dedicated savings account

Set up a direct deposit

Skip expensive daily coffees

Trim grocery bills back

Reconsider your streaming services or subscriptions

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*