DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s that time of year, graduation season! River Valley Credit Union offered some ideas for financial gifts for your graduate.

Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union said a Roth IRA Contribution is a great option, given that this can help a new graduate by assisting in funding their retirement savings. These IRA grow tax-free for life as long as it’s used after age 59.

Another option? Make a loan payment during their grace period, or made a seed investment in a mutual fund. For high school grads, consider a Certificate of Deposit (CD) with a 4 year term.

For more information about River Valley Credit Union, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*