Filet Thermidor At Bonefish Grill

DAYTON, Ohio –
Daniel Grubich making Filet Thermidor and La Fleur cocktail
Ingredients:
o 2 each 6 oz Filet Mignons
o 3 tsp Sea Salt
o 2 tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
o 3 Spritz of Olive Oil (Spray Bottle)
o 2 wt oz CKL Lobster Meat, Cooked (and thawed if frozen)
o 1/2 Cup Lobster Bisque (Your favorite)
o 2 of your favorite sides
Directions:
- Fire up the grill to 400°F.
- Place the steaks on a flat tray.
- Sprinkle both sides of each steak with salt and pepper. Ensure the steaks have been evenly coated. Spray the hot grill with olive oil. Spray the steaks as well.
- Place the steaks on the grill at 2 o’clock position and cook 3-4 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the steaks to 10 o’clock position. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes. (This will achieve the diamond grill marks)
- Flip the steaks over carefully and repeat step 4 until steaks are cooked to the desired temperature.
- Remove the steaks from the grill.
- Transfer the steaks onto two separate plates.
- Microwave the cooked lobster meat for 20-30 seconds to heat.
- Top each steak with 1 ounce of warm lobster meat.
- Pour 2 ounces of lobster bisque on the front side of your proteins allowing it to pool on the plate.
- Serve with your two favorite sides and enjoy!