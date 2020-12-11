Festive Foods for Your Holiday Meal

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Contact Living Dayton

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily is in the Virtual Living Dayton Kitchen with Rachel Blanks, better known as Simply Savory by Rachel! She’s sharing some mouthwatering recipes for the holidays like Cranberry Brie Bites and Mixed Sausage Balls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS