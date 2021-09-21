Festive Fall Cocktails by Smart Guy in Tie

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Brian Petro known as the Smart Guy in a Tie. Here are the cocktail recipes he shares!
Ginger Pear Cooler
2 oz. bourbon (Optional)
1 oz. pear juice
1 oz. lemon juice
.5 oz. Spiced Simple Syrup
4-6 oz. ginger beer
Glass: Tall or Mug
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Lemon
Pour all the ingredients except the ginger beer into a shaking tin. Shake well and strain into the glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer, stir gently, and serve!
Caramel Apple Pie
2 oz. blanco or reposado tequila
1 oz. brandy
1.25 oz. apple cider
.25 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice
Glass: Cocktail or Coupe
Ice: None
Garnish Apple slice
Drizzle caramel into a cocktail glass or coupe. Pour all the ingredients into a shaking tin. Shake well and strain into the glass over fresh ice. Garnish with the apple slice and serve!