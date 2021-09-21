Festive Fall Cocktails by Smart Guy in Tie

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Brian Petro known as the Smart Guy in a Tie. Here are the cocktail recipes he shares!

Ginger Pear Cooler

2 oz. bourbon (Optional)

1 oz. pear juice

1 oz. lemon juice

.5 oz. Spiced Simple Syrup

4-6 oz. ginger beer

Glass: Tall or Mug

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Lemon

Pour all the ingredients except the ginger beer into a shaking tin. Shake well and strain into the glass over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer, stir gently, and serve!

Caramel Apple Pie

2 oz. blanco or reposado tequila
1 oz. brandy
1.25 oz. apple cider
.25 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice

Glass: Cocktail or Coupe

Ice: None

Garnish Apple slice

Drizzle caramel into a cocktail glass or coupe. Pour all the ingredients into a shaking tin. Shake well and strain into the glass over fresh ice. Garnish with the apple slice and serve!

