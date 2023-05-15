DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you feeling lucky? Well, it’s been a quarter of a century for Dublin Pub, and as they celebrate 25 years, they shared some delicious dishes in the Living Dayton Kitchen! Owner, Steve Tieber, and Jordan Burchfield shared some dishes that throwback to when they first opened, including their baby back ribs!

Their 25 Year Anniversary is on Monday, May 15th. In addition to dishes from back in 1998, they’re taking their menu prices back too! Throwback prices with $3.75 Guinness, $3.50 Tullamore Dew, and $4.00 Jameson, one day only!

Watch the video above or visit the website for tickets and further details.