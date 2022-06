DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Michael Newsom, the Fatherhood Initiative Director for Montgomery County. He chats about two events coming up ahead of Father’s Day weekend.

“We the Fathers of Montgomery County” Banquet is taking place from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at the Sinclair Conference Center, 444 W. Third Street.

What – ‘Celebrate Fatherhood’ free family event

When – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022

Where – Island MetroPark, 101 East Helena Street, Dayton