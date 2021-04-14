“Fast Food Friday” Blood Drive at CBC

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily Gibbs chats with Mark Pompilio, Public Relations/Marketing Manager for the Community Blood Center.

“Give the spring blood supply a needed boost by donating at the “Fast Food Friday” blood drive Friday, April 16 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 South Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a McDonald’s $5 gift card, plus the spring “Stop Waiting, Start Giving” t-shirt. Appointments are required. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.”