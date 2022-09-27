DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the temperatures are dropping, the need for a tomato soup and grilled cheese combo is increasing! But not to worry, Azra Kaurin of Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine is here to provide all that your fall might need.

With a Cherry Tomato soup and a French Onion sandwich, she combines the flavors of two iconic soups, along with grilled cheese. Look at that cheese pull!

In her soup, she uses fresh cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, roasted garlic, fresh feta, chicken stock and herbs.

The sandwich combines hearty buttered and toasted bread, cheese, and caramelized onion.

Both items are savory and scrumptious! In contrast, she has a delectable apple cake, both looking almost as fantastic as it tastes.