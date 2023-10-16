DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Maintaining your monthly budget can be difficult during the cooler months! However, Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some tips so folks don’t have to struggle!

Eric said to get your home ready for the cooler weather by sealing all cracks, checking for drafts, and switching ceiling fans to spin clockwise to push warm air down.

He also suggested cleaning out your closet by holding a clothing swap, and by checking your subscriptions and cancelling whatever you don’t use.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***