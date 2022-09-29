DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Fall is the perfect time for a cool getaway. If you’re looking to venture out of Ohio, look no further than Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

With endless adventures right along the Parkway, families and tourists of all ages are sure to be entertained. Marisa Rios with the Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau shared the numerous attractions in the stunning area.

“Gatlinburg is beautiful all year round, but then you hit the fall time and you just see the Smoky Mountains just blossom with those autumn colors,” Rios said.

Take a deep dive into the ocean at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, catch a ride in Anakeesta’s Rail Runner Mountain Coaster, or look through the glass bottom of the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.

The Gatlinburg Attractions Guide has the full list of the countless activities.

This segment is sponsored by Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau.