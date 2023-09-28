DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nothing says autumn like fall foliage and time in the outdoors. Centerville’s Fall Fest is the place to get in the fall feelings!

The City of Centerville and The Heart of Centerville & Washington Twp. are teaming up for their fastest-growing event: Fall Fest! The festival combines fall favorites at Stubbs Park on Saturday, September 30.

Jessica Olson with The Heart of Centerville said the event is fun for the whole family, with events for kids and adults, alike!

Their Vendor Village and Family Fun hours will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Then, for the first time, the event will transition to an Oktoberfest in the evening with live music and local beers from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local a cappella favorite, Forte, will perform between 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. and Motown Sounds of Touch will take the stage at 7:00 p.m.

More than 100 local vendors will feature art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, vintage items and more.

There will be free activities for the kids including face painting, balloon animals, hayrides throughout the park, and thousands of free pumpkins donated by The Heart of Centerville & Washington Township will fill the pumpkin patch, where kids can select their favorite to take home.

