As summer wraps up, it's time to look ahead to the fall season and the many wedding trends coming up for the Autumn months. Kathy Piech Lukas of Your Dream Day joins us via Zoom to talk Fall wedding trends.

There are lots of great colors to incorporate into your wedding this time of year. Everything from chocolate brown to burnt orange, and terracotta to mustard yellow to eggplant purple.

Kathy suggested to use nature in your decorations. She said pumpkins make great vases for centerpieces, and folks can use leaves like rose petals down the aisle, or can even make a leaf into a boutonniere!

Fall Weather can be fickle, so Kathy said it’s important to prepare for hold or cold! If you plan to have an outdoor wedding under a tent, consider reserving a heater just in case.

