DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready to fall in love with Dayton’s Fall Fest! The annual event is back again this weekend and brings many free fall activities for everyone in the family. Crossroad Dayton’s Community Pastor Matt Castleman visited Living Dayton on Tuesday with a preview of what’s to come on Friday! Castleman says the event is entirely free, with everything between adult beverages, food, activities and admission just to give families a break and time to relax.

Details:

Friday, September 22

5 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Lucas Brothers Farm

3269 Ferry Rd, Bellbrook, OH 45305

