KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Day Air Credit Union and the Dayton Dragons donated $5,000 to the Dayton Art Institute, Day Air said in a release on Monday, September 20.

From August 18 to August 22, the release said, Day Air partnered with the Dayton Dragons foundation to offer a rolling 50/50 raffle during Dragons games at Day Air Ballpark to raise funds for the DAI.