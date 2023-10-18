DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – You might know them for their cheese and ice cream, but Young’s is so much moo-re than dairy. The farm has all the fall fun that any family could need.

John Young, Chief Marketing Officer for Young’s Jersey Dairy shared all the autumn details about their fall festivities. With a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, and haunted wagon rides, what more could you need?

John shared their seasonal ice cream flavors, cinnamon and pumpkin, as well as sweet potato bread and pumpkin bread. Don’t forget about their pumpkin spice gouda cheese! Find these, and even more desserts and cheeses at their farm in Yellow Springs.

For more information, watch the video above!