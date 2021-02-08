Exploring Vintage & Barrel Aged Beers

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily Gibbs catches up with Erin O’Neill, General Manager of Retail Operations for Warped Wing Brewing Company. He shares more on their month long celebration of exploring vintage and barrel aged beers, a “cellarbration“!
by: Emily GibbsPosted: / Updated:
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily Gibbs catches up with Erin O’Neill, General Manager of Retail Operations for Warped Wing Brewing Company. He shares more on their month long celebration of exploring vintage and barrel aged beers, a “cellarbration“!