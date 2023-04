DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s officially baseball season and we are celebrating 23 years of Dayton’s very own, Dayton Dragons.

We took a trip to the Day Air Ballpark on the home season opening game and of course we could not leave without showing you all of the delicious game day eats. Andrew Hayes, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships of the Dayton Dragons joined Sallie Taylor to try out all of the tasty options for game day!