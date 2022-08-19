DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Erica Blaire Roby of Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl” joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to make her famous ribs.

Erica also shared some of her tips and tricks on prepping and cooking ribs.

First, Erica recommends having a sharp knife to be able to cut smoothly through the meat.

Then prep the meat by removing the membrane, allowing the smoke to fully cook.

Then, Erica uses mustard to bind her own specialty dry rub to the meat.

After the rub is applied, Erica said to cook the meat on either a grill or a smoker at 250 degrees for around three hours.

Watch the full segment in the video player above for more tips and tricks and to see the final dish!