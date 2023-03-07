DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Laurie Cothran is sharing what you can look forward to this spring at Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm!

Spring is upon us, meaning birds will be returning to Aullwood Audubon! You can watch them, and even help out ornithologists with their research this spring.

Every Thursday, members can attend a discovery walk and spot birds and seasonal changes.

Woodland flowers will also be blooming, such as gorgeous bluebells!

