DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Scene75 Entertainment Center in Dayton has been named among “The 10 Best Indoor Amusement parks in the U.S.” by U.S. News!

Maggie McCarthy with Scene75 joined the Living Dayton team to share what exactly Scene75 is! The indoor entertainment venue features an indoor rollercoaster, batting cages, laser tag and so much more!

The venue is owned locally and is so proud to have received the recognition after a decade of operation.

For more information, click here or what the video above!