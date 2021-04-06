Enjoy Lily’s without a Delivery Fee!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We check in with Brian Johnson of 937 Delivers!

“You all voted with your support and got Lily’s Dayton to the winner’s seat in our 937 Delivers Sweet 16 Bracket competition!

You all are the real winners though because that means you get FREE delivery all night tomorrow night from Lily’s!

Starting at 5pm and running through 8:30pm on Tuesday, April 6th, order all of the deviled eggs, fried chicken, pork belly nachos or any of their incredible dishes delivered straight to your door with no delivery fee!”