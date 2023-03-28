DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – A weekend of animated characters and fairy tales is underway as the Arbogast Performing Arts Center prepares for their upcoming ‘Fairytales on Ice’.



We spoke with Angela Whitehead about how you can enjoy an enchanted evening of story-telling and world-champion ice skaters.



The event takes place on 500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy, OH on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00pm at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy. To learn more information, be sure to visit their website, www.arbogastpac.com .

