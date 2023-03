DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you’re in the mood for Rasta Pasta, we have the perfect recipe for you. Da’Ves Malone from Sprouting Dreams joined us and shared how to make Rasta Pasta, vegan style. She used dairy free ingredients, spices, bell peppers and her own recipe of vegan chicken to complete the dish. To learn the full recipe, watch the video above.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction