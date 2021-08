DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - With schools back in session and common illness beginning to circulate among children, healthcare providers are already seeing an increase in the number of families seeking treatment for their children. Many of those healthcare professionals on the frontlines include school nurses.

“This is normally supposed to be kind of our calm before the winter storm. And now we're hitting the storm a number of months earlier than what we typically see," said Lisa Ziemnick, division chief of Kids Express and urgent care for Dayton Children’s.