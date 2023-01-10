DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Does your New Year’s resolution require a healthy and easy meal? Ellie’s from Mills Park Hotel has an idea: their Sweet Potato Bowl! Chef Thuron Ham shared the delicious dish with some details on how to follow along at home.

Ingredients:

  • 1 sweet potato
  • 1 egg, cooked to order
  • 4 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ½ avocado, cubed
  • 1 pickled red onion
  • 1 oz olive oil
  • Pinch of parsley, garnish
  • Micro greens, garnish

Sauté sweet potatoes in 1oz of olive oil, cook in sweet potatoes until golden brown. Place potatoes in a bowl. Cover potatoes with cherry tomatoes sliced, pickled