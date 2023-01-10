DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Does your New Year’s resolution require a healthy and easy meal? Ellie’s from Mills Park Hotel has an idea: their Sweet Potato Bowl! Chef Thuron Ham shared the delicious dish with some details on how to follow along at home.

Ingredients:

1 sweet potato

1 egg, cooked to order

4 cherry tomatoes, halved

½ avocado, cubed

1 pickled red onion

1 oz olive oil

Pinch of parsley, garnish

Micro greens, garnish

Sauté sweet potatoes in 1oz of olive oil, cook in sweet potatoes until golden brown. Place potatoes in a bowl. Cover potatoes with cherry tomatoes sliced, pickled