DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Does your New Year’s resolution require a healthy and easy meal? Ellie’s from Mills Park Hotel has an idea: their Sweet Potato Bowl! Chef Thuron Ham shared the delicious dish with some details on how to follow along at home.
Ingredients:
- 1 sweet potato
- 1 egg, cooked to order
- 4 cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ avocado, cubed
- 1 pickled red onion
- 1 oz olive oil
- Pinch of parsley, garnish
- Micro greens, garnish
Sauté sweet potatoes in 1oz of olive oil, cook in sweet potatoes until golden brown. Place potatoes in a bowl. Cover potatoes with cherry tomatoes sliced, pickled