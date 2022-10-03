DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a gift for that special someone? Elizabeth Diamond Company is having an inventory reduction sale this weekend!

General Manager Patrick Tuller said EDC will be selling rings, earrings, necklaces, broaches and more at a reduced price this weekend for their inventory reduction sale.

The sale will take place Oct. 6 through 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

If you are looking to get a custom piece, Patrick said to come in now! Custom pieces can be done within four to six weeks, with plenty of time before the holidays.

*This segment was sponsored by Elizabeth Diamond Company.*