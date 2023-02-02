DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – A Taco Thursday with a twist! Vincent Fasone from El Vaquero shared some unique dishes, their Mexican Lettuce Wraps, an Ensalada, along with a jumbo Roca Patron margarita, chips and guacamole.

The Mexican Lettuce wraps feature sweet & spicy marinated chicken, served with lettuce wraps, topped with fresh feta cheese and cilantro.

The Ensalada Tropical is a flavorful dish is full of fresh produce featuring romaine, gourmet greens, pineapple, mango, black corn salsa, feta cheese, tomato, with grilled shrimp.

The Jumbo Roca Patron Skinny Margarita pairs nicely with both of these authentic Mexican dishes. It uses 90 Proof Roca Patron Silver with fresh lime juice, and agave nectar.