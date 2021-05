DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- The Dayton Police Department will provide an update on both shootings that took place Wednesday afternoon, one involving a 17-year-old and the other two detectives who shot a man in the legs.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will not show the live footage from the Dayton Police Department as it contains material that some might find disturbing or offensive. We will update the story after the news conference ends.