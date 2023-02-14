DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — El Meson is celebrating Valentine’s Day on your schedule this month! Bill Castro, co-owner of El Meson, joined us to share their delicious dish, drink and dessert special that is filled with love.
The combination of beef medallions, along with their Chocolate Rum Old Fashioned and Amor de Chocolate, show that this is a meal that’s perfect for your special someone.
Valentine’s Dinner Special
- Beef Medallions
- Garlic Aioli
- Roasted Potatoes
- Fiesta Vegetables
Amor de Chocolate
- Chocolate cake
- Dulce de Leche
- Whipped Cream
- Strawberries
Those interested in El Meson’s Valentine’s Day and 45th anniversary menu can find the full menu and make reservations here.