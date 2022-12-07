DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — El Meson is celebrating the new year on your schedule this year! Bill and Mark joined us to share their seafood linguini special for their New Year’s celebration.

According to Bill, El Meson is open for New Year’s-specific reservations from Dec. 28-31. He said you can have your own party at the restaurant with their seafood linguini and sparkling wine flights.

Mark put together this Italian-inspired dish for the Living Dayton team. Watch the video above to see what goes into it!

For more information on El Meson, click here.