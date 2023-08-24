DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Businesses, private parties and more are now able to rent out El Meson’s entire restaurant for private catering events and exclusive menu features! On Thursday, El Meson staples Bill Castro and Mark Abbott featured their pollo de los andes in the Living Dayton Kitchen.

Pollo de les andes is a signature chicken dish mixing marinated chicken grilled with artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese and special spices native to the Andes Mountains!

For more information, click here or watch the video above!