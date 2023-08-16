DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– El Meson celebrated 45 years of business with Living Dayton on Wednesday! El Meson staples Bill Castro and Mark Abbott featured several menu items in the Living Dayton Kitchen, including their gazpacho soup and shrimp cocktail!

What makes El Meson truly unique is the passion and love that goes into every dish. Castro says Spanish gazpacho speaks its own language in different regions, meaning there are so many variations of it that chefs can have loads of fun with it. El Meson’s Spanish gazpacho features nodes of light balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, red peppers, cucumbers, pesto, garlic, salt, cumin and fresh baked bread all blended together and served cold! And, their shrimp cocktail is divine! El Meson’s Shrimp Cocktail Sauce includes mayonnaise, ketchup, onions, lime juice, cilantro and more that truly makes its distinct taste.

