DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – In the season of treats, these simple cookies are going to be your new go-to recipe! Owner of Eatly, Tom Thompson joined the Living Dayton Team in the Kitchen with his peanut butter peppermint bark cookies.

Thompson said the recipe is simple. Peanut butter, brown sugar, egg, white chocolate chips and crushed candy canes. The best part? You only need one of everything!

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

1 handful of white chocolate chips

1 handful of crushed candy canes

