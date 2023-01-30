DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the cool temperatures ramp up for the winter season, you may be feeling chilly! Nothing cures that cold like a warm, hearty soup.
Owner of Eatly, Tom Thompson joined the Living Dayton Team in the Kitchen with his Italian Lentil Soup.
Italian Lentil Soup Ingredients:
• ¼ cup olive oil extra virgin
• 1 medium onion finely diced
• 2 carrots (sliced)
• 2 stalks celery (sliced)
• 3-4 cloves garlic minced
• ½ cup wine
• 12 ounce can Tomato sauce
• 1 container chicken stock
• 1 cup lentils (rinsed)
• 1 bay leaf
• ½ teaspoon thyme dried
• Oregano oil
• ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
• Salt and pepper
• Parmesan cheese