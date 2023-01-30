DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the cool temperatures ramp up for the winter season, you may be feeling chilly! Nothing cures that cold like a warm, hearty soup.

Owner of Eatly, Tom Thompson joined the Living Dayton Team in the Kitchen with his Italian Lentil Soup.

Italian Lentil Soup Ingredients:

• ¼ cup olive oil extra virgin

• 1 medium onion finely diced

• 2 carrots (sliced)

• 2 stalks celery (sliced)

• 3-4 cloves garlic minced

• ½ cup wine

• 12 ounce can Tomato sauce

• 1 container chicken stock

• 1 cup lentils (rinsed)

• 1 bay leaf

• ½ teaspoon thyme dried

• Oregano oil

• ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

• Salt and pepper

• Parmesan cheese



