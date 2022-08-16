DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Is packing lunches just not your thing? Katie Blauser from Eat Pretty Darling shared some tips and tricks for hassle-free packing with us.

Katie, mom of three, is well versed in packing lunches. Katie shared that for just one child, parents can pack up to 180 lunches per school year.

Here are her tips for packing lunches.

The first thing Katie suggests is picking out a lunch box. She says it’s important to consider the size of the box and to make sure to include your kids in the choice. Some boxes may be too hard to open for little hands or even too small to hold enough food.

Tip number two is to prepare all of your produce ahead of time. By having fruits and veggies cut and washed already, packing them can be super easy in the morning.

Katie also said that depending on the food, lunches can be packed the night before. Some food, such as sandwiches, can be kept in the fridge overnight so they are ready to go in the morning.

Be sure to check out the rest of Katie’s tips in the video player above!

Katie also has a cookbook that can be found at eatprettydarling.com.