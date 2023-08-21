DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Food Influencer Katie Blauser visited the Living Dayton Kitchen on Monday featuring her brand “Eat Pretty Darling”, a fun and creative way to get kids to eat healthy and gluten free!

Blauser featured her Rainbow Pasta Salad, a signature back-to-school meal for her three boys. The salad is simple with a base of penne pasta mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow bell peppers, shaved carrots and italian dressing! She says enticing her boys with colors of food works extremely well to get them to try new things. Plus, Blauser enjoys cutting up foods into fun shapes to entice her boys to eat them too!

With an ice pack, this easy lunchbox ready meal is a staple for the Blauser family when it’s time to go back to school. For more information, click here or watch the video above!